Dow Movers: BA, MMM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 10.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.4%. Boeing is showing a gain of 14.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.3%, and Apple, trading up 0.7% on the day.

