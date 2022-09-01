Dow Movers: BA, MMM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 28.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 3.3%. Boeing is lower by about 23.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 2.5%, and Walmart, trading up 1.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.