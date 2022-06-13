In early trading on Monday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.2%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 22.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 6.5%. Boeing is lower by about 41.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 4.5%, and Coca-Cola, trading down 0.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, MMM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.