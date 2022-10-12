In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Coca-Cola has lost about 5.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.3%. Boeing is lower by about 35.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.7%, and Walmart, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, KO

