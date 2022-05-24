In early trading on Tuesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase has lost about 20.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 3.5%. Boeing is lower by about 40.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 3.4%, and McDonald's, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, JPM

