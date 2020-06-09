Markets
BA

Dow Movers: BA, JNJ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Johnson & Johnson topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Johnson & Johnson registers a 2.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 5.6%. Boeing is lower by about 33.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Raytheon Technologies, trading down 3.9%, and Apple, trading up 0.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA JNJ RTX AAPL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular