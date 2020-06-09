Dow Movers: BA, JNJ

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Johnson & Johnson topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Johnson & Johnson registers a 2.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 5.6%. Boeing is lower by about 33.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Raytheon Technologies, trading down 3.9%, and Apple, trading up 0.6% on the day.

