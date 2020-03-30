Dow Movers: BA, JNJ

In early trading on Monday, shares of Johnson & Johnson topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Johnson & Johnson has lost about 10.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 9.3%. Boeing is lower by about 54.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 2.3%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 4.9% on the day.

