Markets
BA

Dow Movers: BA, JNJ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Monday, shares of Johnson & Johnson topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 5.4%. Year to date, Johnson & Johnson has lost about 12.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 17.8%. Boeing is lower by about 57.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 17.1%, and Caterpillar trading down 6.5% on the day.

Dow Movers: BA, JNJ
VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, JNJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA JNJ AXP CAT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular