Dow Movers: BA, JNJ

In early trading on Monday, shares of Johnson & Johnson topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 5.4%. Year to date, Johnson & Johnson has lost about 12.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 17.8%. Boeing is lower by about 57.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 17.1%, and Caterpillar trading down 6.5% on the day.

