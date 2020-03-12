Dow Movers: BA, JNJ

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Johnson & Johnson topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 3.0%. Year to date, Johnson & Johnson has lost about 12.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 14.1%. Boeing is lower by about 50.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Technologies, trading down 12.1%, and Merck, trading down 3.5% on the day.

