Dow Movers: BA, INTC

In early trading on Monday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Intel registers a 14.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.7%. Boeing is showing a gain of 12.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 2.4%, and Salesforce.com, trading up 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.