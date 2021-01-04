Dow Movers: BA, INTC

In early trading on Monday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Intel registers a 2.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 3.0%. Boeing is lower by about 3.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 2.5%, and Walmart, trading up 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.