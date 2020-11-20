Dow Movers: BA, IBM

In early trading on Friday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.5%. Year to date, International Business Machines Corp has lost about 12.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.4%. Boeing is lower by about 37.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading down 1.1%, and Merck, trading up 0.4% on the day.

