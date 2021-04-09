Dow Movers: BA, HON

In early trading on Friday, shares of Honeywell International topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Honeywell International registers a 5.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.0%. Boeing is showing a gain of 17.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.7%, and MMM, trading up 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.