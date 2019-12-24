Dow Movers: BA, HD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Home Depot registers a 28.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 0.5%. Boeing is showing a gain of 4.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 0.5%, and Nike, trading up 0.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.