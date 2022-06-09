In early trading on Thursday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Home Depot has lost about 26.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.7%. Boeing is lower by about 31.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.4%, and Walmart, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, HD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.