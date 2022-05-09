In early trading on Monday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading flat on the day. Year to date, Home Depot has lost about 29.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 3.8%. Boeing is lower by about 28.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 3.5%, and Walmart, trading down 0.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, HD

