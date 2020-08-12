Dow Movers: BA, GS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group has lost about 6.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.6%. Boeing is lower by about 45.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 0.3%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.6% on the day.

