Dow Movers: BA, GS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group (GS) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 38.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing (BA), trading down 1.2%. Boeing is showing a gain of 0.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa (V), trading down 1.0%, and Home Depot (HD), trading up 0.8% on the day.

