Dow Movers: BA, GS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group (GS) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 37.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing (BA), trading down 2.0%. Boeing is showing a gain of 3.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McDonald's Corp (MCD), trading down 0.1%, and Pfizer (PFE), trading up 2.0% on the day.

