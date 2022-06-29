In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group has lost about 20.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.7%. Boeing is lower by about 32.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Honeywell International, trading down 1.6%, and Nike, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, GS

