Dow Movers: BA, DOW

In early trading on Monday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Dow registers a 15.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.6%. Boeing is showing a gain of 16.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading down 1.4%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.