Dow Movers: BA, DOW

In early trading on Monday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Dow registers a 10.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.0%. Boeing is lower by about 0.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 1.9%, and Chevron, trading up 1.5% on the day.

