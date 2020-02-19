Dow Movers: BA, DOW

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 11.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 0.5%. Boeing is showing a gain of 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Technologies, trading down 0.4%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.