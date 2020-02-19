Markets
BA

Dow Movers: BA, DOW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 11.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 0.5%. Boeing is showing a gain of 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Technologies, trading down 0.4%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 1.1% on the day.

Dow Movers: BA, DOW
VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, DOW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA DOW UTX JPM

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular