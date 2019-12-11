Dow Movers: BA, DOW

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dow (DOW) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Dow registers a 8.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing (BA), trading down 2.2%. Boeing is showing a gain of 5.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot (HD), trading down 1.1%, and Walt Disney (DIS), trading up 1.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.