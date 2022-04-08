Dow Movers: BA, DOW

In early trading on Friday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Dow registers a 9.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.2%. Boeing is lower by about 12.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.1%, and Chevron, trading up 1.1% on the day.

