Dow Movers: BA, DIS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 26.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 0.8%. Boeing is lower by about 34.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading down 0.7%, and Intel, trading up 0.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.