Dow Movers: BA, CVX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 14.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.7%. Boeing is lower by about 0.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.5%, and Verizon Communications, trading up 3.1% on the day.

