Dow Movers: BA, CVX

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 45.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.5%. Boeing is lower by about 43.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.2%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 1.5% on the day.

