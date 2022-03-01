In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 27.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.0%. Boeing is lower by about 0.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 2.0%, and Walmart, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, CVX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.