Dow Movers: BA, CSCO

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 8.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 5.3%. Boeing is lower by about 64.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 4.5%, and Merck, trading up 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.