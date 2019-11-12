Dow Movers: BA, CSCO

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Cisco Systems registers a 12.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing (BA), trading down 1.2%. Boeing is showing a gain of 12.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 0.4%, and Nike (NKE), trading up 1.0% on the day.

