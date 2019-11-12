Markets
BA

Dow Movers: BA, CSCO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Cisco Systems registers a 12.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing (BA), trading down 1.2%. Boeing is showing a gain of 12.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 0.4%, and Nike (NKE), trading up 1.0% on the day.

Dow Movers: BA, CSCO
VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, CSCO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA CSCO

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular