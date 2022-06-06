Dow Movers: BA, CSCO

In early trading on Monday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 27.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.4%. Boeing is lower by about 31.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.3%, and International Business Machines, trading up 1.4% on the day.

