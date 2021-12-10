Dow Movers: BA, CSCO

In early trading on Friday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Cisco Systems registers a 31.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.2%. Boeing is lower by about 4.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.8%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.