In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Salesforce has lost about 40.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.0%. Boeing is lower by about 30.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 1.8%, and Merck, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, CRM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.