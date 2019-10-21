Dow Movers: BA, CAT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Caterpillar (CAT) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 4.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing (BA), trading down 4.5%. Boeing is showing a gain of 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines (IBM), trading down 2.0%, and Goldman Sachs Group (GS), trading up 1.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.