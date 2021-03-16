Dow Movers: BA, AMGN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 4.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 2.5%. Boeing is showing a gain of 21.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 2.0%, and Salesforce.com, trading up 1.6% on the day.

