Dow Movers: BA, AAPL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Apple registers a 72.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.3%. Boeing is lower by about 30.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 0.6%, and Nike, trading up 1.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.