Dow Movers: AXP, XOM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Exxon Mobil Corp registers a 1.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express (AXP), trading down 1.0%. American Express is lower by about 0.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing (BA), trading down 0.9%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading up 0.3% on the day.

