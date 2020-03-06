Markets
Dow Movers: AXP, WBA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 0.7%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 17.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 5.8%. American Express is lower by about 16.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 5.1%, and MMM, trading down 2.0% on the day.

