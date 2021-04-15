Dow Movers: AXP, UNH

In early trading on Thursday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 11.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 1.1%. American Express is showing a gain of 20.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 0.8%, and Amgen, trading up 2.5% on the day.

