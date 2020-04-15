Dow Movers: AXP, UNH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 5.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 6.4%. American Express is lower by about 33.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 6.4%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.