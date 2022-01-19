In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble has lost about 0.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 1.5%. American Express is roughly unchanged. looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.4%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AXP, PG

