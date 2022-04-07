In early trading on Thursday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, Merck registers a 11.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 1.5%. American Express is showing a gain of 10.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.2%, and Walmart, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AXP, MRK

