Dow Movers: AXP, KO

In early trading on Monday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Coca-Cola registers a 4.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 2.7%. American Express is showing a gain of 34.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 2.3%, and Salesforce.com, trading up 1.5% on the day.

