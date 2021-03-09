Dow Movers: AXP, INTC

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Intel registers a 24.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 3.0%. American Express is showing a gain of 20.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.4%, and Salesforce.com, trading up 2.8% on the day.

