Dow Movers: AXP, INTC

In early trading on Monday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Intel registers a 1.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 3.8%. American Express is lower by about 30.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 3.4%, and Walmart, trading up 1.0% on the day.

