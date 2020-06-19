Dow Movers: AXP, DOW

In early trading on Friday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 24.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 2.0%. American Express is lower by about 18.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.3%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 0.9% on the day.

