Dow Movers: AXP, CVX

In early trading on Monday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 45.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 2.2%. American Express is lower by about 5.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 2.1%, and Boeing, trading up 1.2% on the day.

