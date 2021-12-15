Dow Movers: AXP, CSCO

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Cisco Systems registers a 30.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 2.4%. American Express is showing a gain of 31.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 2.1%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 0.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.