Dow Movers: AXP, CRM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce.com topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Salesforce.com registers a 56.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 3.6%. American Express is lower by about 10.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 2.1%, and Microsoft, trading up 2.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.